Ky. college athletics bus crashes on way to tournament; 3 individuals hospitalized

Murray State University
Murray State University(Murray State University)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (WAVE) - Murray State University confirmed a softball team bus crashed on the way to a college tournament on Wednesday.

According to a statement from Murray State Athletics, the bus was headed to the NCAA regional tournament in Tuscaloosa, Alabama when it became involved in an accident.

The university said three individuals on the team bus were taken to the hospital for testing and monitoring of their injuries. The individuals are expected to survive.

Murray State University said the remaining student-athletes and staff are safe and unharmed.

No other information was provided on the details of the crash.

This story may be updated.

