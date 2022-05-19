LMPD: Woman dies after shooting in Wilder Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a woman dies in the hospital from a gunshot wound injury on Wednesday evening.

According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff, officers were called to the 100 block of Harlan Avenue, in the Wilder Park neighborhood, on reports of a person down.

Police found a woman who had been shot at the location. Ruoff said she was taken to University Hospital and listed in critical condition before she died some time later.

There are no suspects in custody, Ruoff said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

