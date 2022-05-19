Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

LMPD: Woman dies after shooting in Wilder Park neighborhood

Police are investigating after a woman dies in the hospital from a gunshot wound injury on...
Police are investigating after a woman dies in the hospital from a gunshot wound injury on Wednesday evening.(WLBT)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a woman dies in the hospital from a gunshot wound injury on Wednesday evening.

According to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff, officers were called to the 100 block of Harlan Avenue, in the Wilder Park neighborhood, on reports of a person down.

Police found a woman who had been shot at the location. Ruoff said she was taken to University Hospital and listed in critical condition before she died some time later.

There are no suspects in custody, Ruoff said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills were...
Drug stash large enough to kill 4 million people seized in Louisville
Katy Perry in her music video for "Dark Horse."
Katy in Kentucky: Pop singer Katy Perry living in Bluegrass State with Orlando Bloom
Jacob McClanahan, 24, of Corydon, was hit by gunfire and killed in an officer-involved shooting...
Volunteer firefighter killed in Southern Indiana double homicide
It wasn’t that long ago that it was considered a radical idea in some circles to hire social...
Former Jeffersontown police officer federally charged for drugs

Latest News

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff confirmed the incident happened around 6:45...
4-year-old boy struck by vehicle in hit-and-run; LMPD investigating
Christopher Palombi was fired after allegedly threatening to kill some of his supervisors, and...
Fired LMPD detective accused of making ‘hit list’ of coworkers wants job back
In essence, a bubble of rain-cooled air from the heavy storm that was moving through Marion...
Damage in Marion Co. caused by unique weather phenomenon - not tornado
Mary 'Nikki' Solinger was found dead at a home on S Birchwood Avenue in April.
‘It was a relief’: Victim’s family hoping for closure after suspect arrested in Crescent Hill homicide
WAVE News won the Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Innovation
WAVE scores Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Innovation