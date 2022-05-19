Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville gym knocking out the stigma around mental health

Title Boxing Louisville wants to Knock out the Stigma Saturday May 21
Title Boxing Louisville wants to Knock out the Stigma Saturday May 21
By Sean Baute
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, May 21, the Title Boxing Club Louisville is holding special courses and encouraging both members and non-members to sign up. For every person who signs up for a class, the gym will donate $1 to Bring Change to Mind, a non-profit aimed at ending the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness.

Gym owner Jason Wallace said boxing can be tool to improve mental health.

“You can see a confidence shift in people,” he said of his gym-goers. “It’s enjoying to see people’s progress.”

Kerry Lipp is a member at the gym who believes boxing is a great way to relieve stress and loves that the owner is looking to give back.

“I didn’t know how to throw a punch when I first walked in here,” Lipp said, “and now, I’m not going around starting street fights, but I’m pretty comfortable with at least the basics.”

“Torture the Trainer” envelopes are another fundraiser at Title Boxing Club. For every dollar put in a trainer’s envelope, they’ll have to do one extra rep of their least favorite exercise - donor’s choice. All the money will also go to Bring Change to Mind.

Saturday participants can help others while improve themselves.

“You get to see the same people, everyone’s making progress, making little gains here and there,” Lipp said. “You’re learning new skills. You’re perfecting something, getting better at it. You leave and kind of get to have that in your head the rest of the day.”

Title Boxing Club Louisville is located on South Hurstbourne Parkway. First lessons are free and guests can sign up online here.

