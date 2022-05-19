Louisville now 2nd city in US to offer local pool inspection, treatment data with public

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Families can check the safety of pools and spas at Louisville Metro parks, condominiums, apartments, amusement parks, recreational areas, and private clubs via a new open data site.

The data reveals which pools have had chemical treatments, virus/bacteria tests, and maintenance/safety inspections.

Louisville is one of just two cities in the United States to make the data available to the public.

“It was not public before this so this is brand new its a grant we did with the CDC and NEHA so it’s brand new. Just us Louisville and just one other jurisdiction in the country that have done this,” Ciara Warren with the Department of Public Health and Wellness said.

The newest inspection results for public pools, spas, and water parks may be found at data.louisvilleky.gov. Anything below 86 is deemed a fail.

