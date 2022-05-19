Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville now 2nd city in US to offer local pool inspection, treatment data with public

Jefferson County tourists and locals may now view inspection data for city and state parks,...
Jefferson County tourists and locals may now view inspection data for city and state parks, condominiums, apartments, amusement parks, recreational areas, and private clubs.(Unsplash)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Families can check the safety of pools and spas at Louisville Metro parks, condominiums, apartments, amusement parks, recreational areas, and private clubs via a new open data site.

The data reveals which pools have had chemical treatments, virus/bacteria tests, and maintenance/safety inspections.

Louisville is one of just two cities in the United States to make the data available to the public.

“It was not public before this so this is brand new its a grant we did with the CDC and NEHA so it’s brand new. Just us Louisville and just one other jurisdiction in the country that have done this,” Ciara Warren with the Department of Public Health and Wellness said.

The newest inspection results for public pools, spas, and water parks may be found at data.louisvilleky.gov. Anything below 86 is deemed a fail.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

