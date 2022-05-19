Louisville teen federally indicted on additional carjacking, firearm charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager who was federally indicted back in March on carjacking charges has additional carjacking and firearms charges filed.

According to court documents, Eder Mayorga-Sanchez, 19, allegedly carjacked a vehicle in Louisville and caused serious injury to a minor on October 26, 2021.

Following that incident, Mayorga-Sanchez is accused of committing three additional carjackings between Oct. 30 and Nov. 4, 2021 while brandishing a firearm, documents state.

Mayorga-Sanchez is also accused of robbing a Home Depot store on Preston Highway and a Valero convenience store on Terry Road while brandishing a gun on Nov. 8, 2021.

The United States Department of Justice said Mayorga-Sanchez had previously been charged with one count of carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of robbery, one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of crime and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime.

A superseding indictment was returned by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, adding three additional carjacking counts and three additional counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime, according to the USDOJ.

Mayorga-Sanchez faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison for carjacking resulting in bodily injury, 15 years for carjacking charges, 20 years for robbery charges, 10 years for charges of discharging a firearm, and seven years for brandishing a firearm.

His next appearance in court is scheduled on May 19.

