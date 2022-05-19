Contact Troubleshooters
New Albany man arrested after shooting, road rage incident

Trey Johnson was charged with two counts of attempted murder, criminal recklessness, intimidation with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.(Clark County Jail)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police arrested one man in connection to a shooting and road rage incident that took place on Monday afternoon.

According to a release, police were called to a report of shots fired at the intersection of East 10th Street and Nachand Lane in Jeffersonville.

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside a vehicle at a nearby apartment complex who had been shot. The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. Police said they immediately began an investigation into the incident, which also regarded potential road rage.

On Wednesday, police served a search warrant on a residence in the 4200 block of Glenbrook East in Floyd County.

Officers found several weapons inside the home, including 9mm handguns that matched the caliber of casings found at the scene of East 10th and Nachand, the release states.

The suspect, 22-year-old Trey Johnson, was brought in for questioning. He was later arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center for two counts of the following charges: attempted murder, criminal recklessness, intimidation with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.

Jeffersonville Police are handling the ongoing investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

