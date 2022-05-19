Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Nonprofit employee accused of stealing nearly $400K to gamble, report says

An employee in Ohio is under investigation for allegedly stealing nearly $400,000 from an organization to gamble. (Source: WTVG)
By Alexis Means and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - An employee at a resource center in Ohio is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the organization to gamble.

According to a police report, a female employee at Adelante, a nonprofit Latino resource center, allegedly stole nearly $400,000 from January 2019 to April 2022, as reported by WTVG.

Daniel Briones, chairman of Adelante, claims in January 2019, the employee took out a loan from Key Bank for $49,900 in the name of Adelante Inc. without authorization.

Briones said the worker spent money in Las Vegas on a company card totaling $10,636 without approval. She reportedly spent the money on food and gambling.

The employee is also accused of going to Firekeepers Casino in Michigan and spending $10,656 from a company card, along with spending nearly $3,000 at other entertainment destinations in Michigan, including the MGM Grand Detroit.

Additionally, Briones claims the worker went to Hollywood Casino in April, August and November 2021 - withdrawing and spending $339,636. He told police the woman produced fake receipts from the casino to pass as business expenses.

The police report states the employee is accused of spending money from the organization to gamble in Michigan, Las Vegas and Toledo.

Adelante reportedly receives more than $170,000 in funding from the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Lucas County. The board has since suspended funding to the organization.

“They’ll come back to us with a plan for how they plan to overcome the financial improprieties that they’ve had and give us some assurances that these fiscal improprieties will never happen again,” said Scott Sylak, executive director with the board of Lucas County.

Adelante representatives said the employee investigation started after board members reported she confessed during a meeting that she used the money for personal use, according to the company.

Currently, the resource center remains temporarily closed due to the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills were...
Drug stash large enough to kill 4 million people seized in Louisville
Cristian Hernandez, 18, is Jeffersonville High's prom king.
‘I’m trying to push doors open’: Drag queen crowned prom king at Jeffersonville High
Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train in Shepherdsville on Monday...
Officials identify 22-year-old struck, killed by train in Shepherdsville
Jacob McClanahan, 24, of Corydon, was hit by gunfire and killed in an officer-involved shooting...
Volunteer firefighter killed in Southern Indiana double homicide
Trainer Brad Cox
Churchill Downs suspends, fines trainer Brad Cox for horse’s blood test results

Latest News

Dep. George Thurman speaks to 175 students about the overdose of his daughter, Morgan.
Bullitt Co. deputy, family share daughter’s fentanyl death to raise awareness
The House is moving toward swift passage of legislation that would devote more federal...
House passes domestic terrorism bill after Buffalo attack
WAVE News - Wednesday night, May 18, 2022
WAVE News - Wednesday night, May 18, 2022
The latest Louisville COVID numbers shows the metro has the highest number of confirmed cases...
Wastewater testing shows continued uptick in COVID cases after Derby
In early February, Morgan Lewis, 23, died of an overdose. She had taken cocaine, and the drug...
Bullitt Co. deputy, family share daughter’s fentanyl death to raise awareness