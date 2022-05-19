Contact Troubleshooters
Norton Healthcare seeks community input on west Louisville hospital services

The last hospital west of 9th Street was built in the late 1800s, but it closed in the 1930s....
The last hospital west of 9th Street was built in the late 1800s, but it closed in the 1930s. Now, Norton is planning to build a new one in west Louisville.(Norton Healthcare)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare is asking the community for their input on what hospital services and features they would like to see in west Louisville.

The $100 million investment for a new hospital in West Louisville was announced by Norton Healthcare back in February.

Norton’s partnership with Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will create an “Opportunity Campus,” expected to be completed in 2023 at the corner of 28th Street and West Broadway, according to a release.

In order to make the campus meet the needs of west Louisville residents, Norton Healthcare said they have been working with health care providers, families and local leaders to identify services that are beneficial to everyone in the area.

An online survey has also been created for the community to let Norton know what services or features they would like for the new hospital to provide.

To view and participate in the survey, click or tap here. For groups and organizations who would like paper surveys, they can request them by emailing this address.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

