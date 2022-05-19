Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Officials searching for missing 23-year-old Louisville man

Keeshaun Smith was reported missing on Thursday afternoon and last seen near the 5000 block of...
Keeshaun Smith was reported missing on Thursday afternoon and last seen near the 5000 block of Crown Manor Place.(Louisville Metro Emergency Services)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Emergency Services has issued a missing persons notification for a 23-year-old Louisville man last seen in the West Buechel neighborhood.

Keeshaun Smith was reported missing on Thursday afternoon and last seen near the 5000 block of Crown Manor Place.

No other information is immediately available on Smith’s disappearance.

Anyone with any information on Stewart’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills were...
Drug stash large enough to kill 4 million people seized in Louisville
Jacob McClanahan, 24, of Corydon, was hit by gunfire and killed in an officer-involved shooting...
Volunteer firefighter killed in Southern Indiana double homicide
Katy Perry in her music video for "Dark Horse."
Katy in Kentucky: Pop singer Katy Perry living in Bluegrass State with Orlando Bloom
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible this afternoon, evening
Murray State University
Ky. college athletics bus crashes on way to tournament; 3 individuals hospitalized

Latest News

Jefferson County tourists and locals may now view inspection data for city and state parks,...
Louisville now 2nd city in US to offer local pool inspection, treatment data with public
Title Boxing Louisville wants to Knock out the Stigma Saturday May 21
Louisville gym knocking out the stigma around mental health
Call or text an anonymous tip to (502) 574-LMPD if you have any information regarding a crime...
Suspect arrested after man found shot in South Louisville
James Allen Peters, 66, of Louisville, was arrested May 18, 2022. He is charged with murder in...
DNA leads to arrest of registered sex offender in Crescent Hill homicide case