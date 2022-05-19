Officials searching for missing 23-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Emergency Services has issued a missing persons notification for a 23-year-old Louisville man last seen in the West Buechel neighborhood.

Keeshaun Smith was reported missing on Thursday afternoon and last seen near the 5000 block of Crown Manor Place.

No other information is immediately available on Smith’s disappearance.

Anyone with any information on Stewart’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

