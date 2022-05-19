Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Sean Connery’s classic Aston Martin is for sale

Sean Connery's own classic Aston Martin is for sale.
Sean Connery's own classic Aston Martin is for sale.(Broad Arrow Group)
By CNN
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Sean Connery’s personal Aston Martin is for sale.

The James Bond movies have featured a number of exotic cars, but perhaps the most famous is the 1964 Aston Martin DB5 used in “Goldfinger.”

The car had machine guns, an ejector seat and an oil slick maker.

Late in his life, Connery ended up buying the exact model for himself and fixing it up.

Connery’s car is now set to be auctioned off by the Broad Arrow Group and is expected to fetch up to $1.8 million.

His family said part of the proceeds would go to the Sean Connery Philanthropy Fund.

The winner of the auction will also get a ride with legendary Formula One driver Jackie Stewart.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills were...
Drug stash large enough to kill 4 million people seized in Louisville
Katy Perry in her music video for "Dark Horse."
Katy in Kentucky: Pop singer Katy Perry living in Bluegrass State with Orlando Bloom
Jacob McClanahan, 24, of Corydon, was hit by gunfire and killed in an officer-involved shooting...
Volunteer firefighter killed in Southern Indiana double homicide
It wasn’t that long ago that it was considered a radical idea in some circles to hire social...
Former Jeffersontown police officer federally charged for drugs

Latest News

The bill is one of at least three anti-abortion bills sent this year to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin...
Oklahoma abortion providers say services expected to stop
After Russian forces pulled back from Kharkiv, Ukraine's military said they began launching...
Ukrainian troops surrendering at Mariupol registered as POWs
Rhae Parks was honored for her heroics.
‘You are a very courageous young girl’: 9-year-old honored for saving family from house fire
Gym owner Jason Wallace said boxing can be tool to improve mental health.
Louisville gym knocking out the stigma around mental health
Kent Taylor chats with NBC's Larry Collmus
Kent Taylor chats with NBC's Larry Collmus