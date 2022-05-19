Suspect arrested after man found shot in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in jail after being accused of shooting another man early Thursday morning in South Louisville.

Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to a shooting report in the area of South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue, a few blocks east of the University of Louisville campus, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. When officers arrived, they saw a man running away from the area.

After that, police were sent a short distance away down South 4th Street in response to a report of a man who had been shot. The person who was seen running away was subsequently caught by the police, and further investigation uncovered a connection between him and the man who was shot.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital via EMS with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, has charges pending against him, according to Mitchell.

This story will be updated.

