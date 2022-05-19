Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect arrested after man found shot in South Louisville

Call or text an anonymous tip to (502) 574-LMPD if you have any information regarding a crime...
Call or text an anonymous tip to (502) 574-LMPD if you have any information regarding a crime or incident.(Pixabay)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in jail after being accused of shooting another man early Thursday morning in South Louisville.

Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police Department officers responded to a shooting report in the area of South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue, a few blocks east of the University of Louisville campus, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. When officers arrived, they saw a man running away from the area.

After that, police were sent a short distance away down South 4th Street in response to a report of a man who had been shot. The person who was seen running away was subsequently caught by the police, and further investigation uncovered a connection between him and the man who was shot.

The victim was rushed to University Hospital via EMS with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, has charges pending against him, according to Mitchell.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills were...
Drug stash large enough to kill 4 million people seized in Louisville
Jacob McClanahan, 24, of Corydon, was hit by gunfire and killed in an officer-involved shooting...
Volunteer firefighter killed in Southern Indiana double homicide
Katy Perry in her music video for "Dark Horse."
Katy in Kentucky: Pop singer Katy Perry living in Bluegrass State with Orlando Bloom
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible this afternoon, evening
Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train in Shepherdsville on Monday...
Officials identify 22-year-old struck, killed by train in Shepherdsville

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear reported that the commonwealth just posted the lowest unemployment rate in...
Beshear says current unemployment rate is the lowest in state history
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your ALERT DAY forecast.
Grab-N-Go ALERT DAY Forecast: Thursday Midday, May 19th, 2022
James Allen Peters, 66, of Louisville, was arrested May 18, 2022. He is charged with murder in...
DNA leads to arrest of registered sex offender in Crescent Hill homicide case
Derby weekend homicide victim identified