Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

United Cajun Navy suspends search for 8-year-old Ally Berry

Students and faculty at L.B. Landry High School released blue and yellow balloons Thursday...
Students and faculty at L.B. Landry High School released blue and yellow balloons Thursday afternoon for teens Kevin Poole and Brandy Wilson, and Brandy’s little sister, 8-year-old Ally.(WVUE FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United Cajun Navy has announced that they are scaling back their search for 8-year-old Ally Berry.

Kevin Poole, Brandy Wilson, and Ally Berry tragically fell into the Mississippi River while playing near the banks in New Orleans over two weeks ago. Berry is the only child that has not been recovered.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the entire United Cajun Navy network, as well as the new volunteers and friends we have gained during this mission,” a United Cajun Navy spokesperson said.

The organization posted the following statement:

We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the entire United Cajun Navy network, as...
We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the entire United Cajun Navy network, as well as the new volunteers and friends we have gained during this mission.(United Cajun Navy)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide near the Highview...
Man found shot to death inside car near Highview neighborhood identified
Dep. George Thurman speaks to 175 students about the overdose of his daughter, Morgan.
Bullitt Co. deputy, family share daughter’s fentanyl death to raise awareness
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
Ky. high school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff confirmed the incident happened around 6:45...
4-year-old boy struck by vehicle in hit-and-run; LMPD investigating
It wasn’t that long ago that it was considered a radical idea in some circles to hire social...
Former Jeffersontown police officer federally charged for drugs

Latest News

Darrell Dewayne Mudd, 58, was arrested May 20, 2022 in connection with the May 19, 2022...
Suspect charged in hit-and-run of 4-year-old
Louisville Metro police and U.S.. Marshals conducting an investigation in the 800 block of...
LMPD, U.S. Marshals conducting investigation in West Louisville
Once wind speeds reach 74 mph, a tropical storm officially becomes a Category 1 hurricane on...
Behind the Forecast: Less air pollution leading to more hurricanes?
Downtown Louisville skyline
FORECAST: Windy and hot; scattered weekend storms
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Friday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Midday, May 20th, 2022