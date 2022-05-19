Contact Troubleshooters
WAVE scores Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Innovation

By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News has effectively demonstrated how to revolutionize a newsroom by winning the Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Innovation - showcasing that the almost 75-year-old station will not slip into oblivion, but rather move ahead with its Louisville area audience.

WAVE is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through WAVE Now, the WAVE Troubleshooters - Behind the Investigation podcast, and various popular apps.

WAVE Now, a streaming and over-the-top media service (OTT) studio, allows viewers to watch WAVE anchors and reporters via social media and streaming platforms such as Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Hulu. Anchors using the cutting-edge WAVE Now studio can broadcast breaking news, current events, weather updates, and sports headlines at the drop of a hat, reaching audiences even if a newscast is not broadcast on television.

WAVE Now has more than 90,000 subscribers in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

John Boel and Natalia Martinez narrate the WAVE Troubleshooters - Behind the Investigation podcast. The program has already attracted thousands of listeners in just a few months, thanks to Martinez and Boel’s ability to work on keeping the audience entertained and explaining what happens to uncover WAVE’s sometimes difficult and unpleasant investigative material.

WAVE has thousands of TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram followers, in addition to their large Facebook following, and is rising in popularity with short-form storytelling. WAVE currently has more over 500,000 Facebook followers, far exceeding local television competitors.

WAVE will maintain its position as a local news leader by prioritizing inventiveness over repetition to show viewers that the future is behind its doors in the heart of downtown Louisville.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
