WAVE Weather Alert Day Blog Update 5/19

By Brian Goode
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yup, another day with a severe threat and just like yesterday, some will get missed and some will get slammed with strong t-storms.

Today’s trigger is in (2) parts. A warm front and MCS (complex of t-storms) approaching from the west.

The warm front should start to trigger t-storms when we reach about 87 or so in temperature. They will be spotty yet can become strong/severe quickly. Those are the ones that can produce large hail, downburst winds and intense cloud-to-ground lightning. Be aware of that. The front is across S KY now. It will only crawl north by this afternoon so KY faces this threat more than IN as it stands now.

The other piece is the MCS which is in Oklahoma right now. It will arrive late today/evening. Areas near and west of I-65 are more at risk of this feature which will include the same threats above but also a risk for an isolated tornado.

Once we get past 9pm, both features should be winding down and we should get calm for the night with more fog developing.

Friday is not about storms, but about record heat with highs in the 90s.

Saturday looks hot as well with a few strong t-storms but they will be spotty. The main front moves in Sunday AM which means we had to extend the rain chance more into Sunday as well.

Be safe!

