Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Wynonna Judd heading to Rupp Arena

The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd(Kristin Barlowe)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music legend Wynonna Judd is heading to Lexington!

The singer announced new dates for “The Judds: Final Tour.”

MORE: Female country stars to join Wynonna Judd on tour this fall

The date for her Lexington concert is Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Naomi and Wynonna Judd were inducted into the Country Music Hall of fame Sunday, May 1. However, Naomi died just one day before.

You can get tickets to the Lexington date here.

📣THE JUDDS: THE FINAL TOUR📣Coming home to #Kentucky, yall! The Final Tour will carry on as an epic, star-studded tribute...

Posted by Rupp Arena on Thursday, May 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills were...
Drug stash large enough to kill 4 million people seized in Louisville
Jacob McClanahan, 24, of Corydon, was hit by gunfire and killed in an officer-involved shooting...
Volunteer firefighter killed in Southern Indiana double homicide
Katy Perry in her music video for "Dark Horse."
Katy in Kentucky: Pop singer Katy Perry living in Bluegrass State with Orlando Bloom
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible this afternoon, evening
Murray State University
Ky. college athletics bus crashes on way to tournament; 3 individuals hospitalized

Latest News

Strong storms moved through East Shore at Marion Reservoir on May 18, leaving behind tree...
Damage in Marion Co. caused by unique weather phenomenon - not tornado
Gov. Andy Beshear reported that the commonwealth just posted the lowest unemployment rate in...
Beshear says current unemployment rate is the lowest in state history
Call or text an anonymous tip to (502) 574-LMPD if you have any information regarding a crime...
Suspect arrested after man found shot in South Louisville
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your ALERT DAY forecast.
Grab-N-Go ALERT DAY Forecast: Thursday Midday, May 19th, 2022
James Allen Peters, 66, of Louisville, was arrested May 18, 2022. He is charged with murder in...
DNA leads to arrest of registered sex offender in Crescent Hill homicide case