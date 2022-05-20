Contact Troubleshooters
4-year-old boy critically injured after hit-and-run near LMPD substation; suspect turns himself in

Darrell Dewayne Mudd, 58, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early Friday.
By Charles Gazaway, Maira Ansari and Kathleen Ninke
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 4-year-old with critical injuries.

Darrell Dewayne Mudd, 58, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early Friday. Police said he turned himself in.

Mudd is charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, not having an operators license and failure to maintain insurance.

The arresting document states that Mudd showed a “total disregard for human life.”

The young boy was hit around 6:45 p.m. in an alley behind townhomes in the 1600 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive. He was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Neighbors in the area told WAVE News that the boy often plays outside. When they heard the screams, they rushed to help. Some called 911, and one neighbor ran just feet across the alley to the LMPD 4th Division Substation, flagging down an officer in the parking lot.

”When officers got there, which they got there immediately, they were able to use several life-saving tools at that point,” LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Mitchell said the neighbors continued to help after that.

“Several neighbors... were able to point us in a direction where we found an abandoned vehicle which we believe was the hit-and-run vehicle,” Mitchell said. “By the neighbors stepping up, we were able to get a quick solution.”

Just about 100 yards away, Brittany Tolliver works from home, often on her back porch. She is concerned that this happened “in my backyard,” she said.

“It’s ridiculous,” Tolliver said. “And with the police station right there? I can’t believe he was so bold.”

Tolliver said she often watches the neighbor kids playing, but on the Friday afternoon, a day after the hit-and-run, she said the yards and alleyways were conspicuously empty.

“Actually this is the first time I’ve not seen kids out, including my own son,” Tolliver said.

Every neighbor WAVE News spoke with Friday agreed: they would not be allowing their children to play outside unsupervised, in light of what happened.

LMPD also has a personal connection to the case. With the substation situated in the neighborhood, officers knew this particular boy well.

“Officers knew this child; had a relationship with him,” Mitchell said, “and immediately responded as quickly as they always do, but obviously it was special when you know this individual.”

Mudd is scheduled to be arraigned at LMDC tomorrow morning.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)


