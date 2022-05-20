Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Caught in the hail storm: ‘It could have beat us right then and there’

A Hardin County woman photographed hailstones showing most were similar to the size of a golf...
A Hardin County woman photographed hailstones showing most were similar to the size of a golf ball.(Viewer Photo: Karri Goff)
By David Mattingly
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLESBURG, KY (WAVE) - Rock hard and dropped from thousands of feet above, hailstones pelted Karri Goff and her husband as they ran out into Thursday’s storm in Hardin County.

They were trying to move their cars into the nearby barn.

“I was so worried about it hitting me in the back of the head,” Goff said. “Once I got inside my car, it was hitting the windshield and I thought it was going to crack my windshield. That’s how hard it was hitting.”

Goff said getting hit by the hailstones was like someone punching her in the back.

The couple escaped injury but they were not quick enough to escape a trip to the repair shop. In just seconds, the metal exterior Goff’s car was dented from top to bottom. Some dents were as big around as a baseball.

Goff photographed hailstones showing most were similar to the size of a golf ball. Others were big enough to fill the palm of her hand. She said she and her husband were lucky only their cars were dented.

“We could have slipped and fell and it could have beat us right then and there,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police and U.S.. Marshals conducting an investigation in the 800 block of...
UPDATE: U.S. Marshals operation led to west Louisville officer-involved shooting
Officers with Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide near the Highview...
Man found shot to death inside car near Highview neighborhood identified
Dep. George Thurman speaks to 175 students about the overdose of his daughter, Morgan.
Bullitt Co. deputy, family share daughter’s fentanyl death to raise awareness
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
Ky. high school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff confirmed the incident happened around 6:45...
4-year-old boy struck by vehicle in hit-and-run; LMPD investigating

Latest News

The new guidance is in effect for students and staff in JCPS schools, facilities or school buses.
Masks might be back at JCPS for last week of school
Wastewater testing shows continued uptick in COVID cases after Derby
Trainer Brad Cox
Churchill Downs suspends, fines trainer Brad Cox for horse’s blood test results
Health experts warn of misinformation shared amid baby formula shortage