Doctor charged in murder-for-hire plot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville doctor has been arrested on federal charges for trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband.

Stephanie Russell, 52, of Louisville, was taken into custody by FBI agents on May 19.

Court records state that on May 15, Russell made contact with a person that she believed she was hiring to kill her ex-husband. The person Russell had contacted was actually an FBI undercover employee.

Russell agreed to pay a total of $7,000 for the murder. On May 18, she put $3,500 - half of the agreed upon amount - in a drop box outside her medical office. She was to pay the remaining $3,500 after the murder took place.

Russell made an initial court appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge late this morning. She is scheduled to have preliminary and detention hearing on May 24.

If convicted, Russell could serve up to 10 years in federal prison. There is no parole in the federal judicial system.

