FORECAST: No storms but a hot day ahead!

ALERT DAY: NEXT WEDNESDAY (5/25/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

RECORD HEAT: Current Louisville record high today is 91° (2018), forecast to be reached/exceeded

WEEKEND: Main storm chance is Late Saturday with a drying trend by early Sunday

NEXT WEEK: Active week again with a storm system capable of severe thunderstorms Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hot and windy day coming for your Friday. Highs will likely break the current record of 91 degrees. Wind gusts will pick up as early as this morning and continue through the day up to 35 mph.

Tonight looks muggy and quite warm.

Saturday looks hot and humid with a few pop-up afternoon thunderstorms. Some could be briefly strong/severe to be weather aware. Thunderstorms will increase more into the night. Some could be strong/heavy at times.

Sunday will feature a cooler setup with the rain pushing east early in the day.

We should enjoy a quiet couple of days before another storm system moves in Wednesday and Thursday with showers and thunderstorms. Given the current data, some severe weather may develop. Therefore, a WAVE Weather Alert Day has been declared for Wednesday as a “heads up” and we’ll continue to monitor its need as we get into next week.

