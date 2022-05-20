Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: No storms but a hot day ahead!

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Friday forecast.
By Brian Goode and Tawana Andrew
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ALERT DAY: NEXT WEDNESDAY (5/25/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • RECORD HEAT: Current Louisville record high today is 91° (2018), forecast to be reached/exceeded
  • WEEKEND: Main storm chance is Late Saturday with a drying trend by early Sunday
  • NEXT WEEK: Active week again with a storm system capable of severe thunderstorms Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hot and windy day coming for your Friday. Highs will likely break the current record of 91 degrees. Wind gusts will pick up as early as this morning and continue through the day up to 35 mph.

Tonight looks muggy and quite warm.

Saturday looks hot and humid with a few pop-up afternoon thunderstorms. Some could be briefly strong/severe to be weather aware. Thunderstorms will increase more into the night. Some could be strong/heavy at times.

Sunday will feature a cooler setup with the rain pushing east early in the day.

We should enjoy a quiet couple of days before another storm system moves in Wednesday and Thursday with showers and thunderstorms. Given the current data, some severe weather may develop. Therefore, a WAVE Weather Alert Day has been declared for Wednesday as a “heads up” and we’ll continue to monitor its need as we get into next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Friday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Morning, May 20th, 2022

Most Read

Dep. George Thurman speaks to 175 students about the overdose of his daughter, Morgan.
Bullitt Co. deputy, family share daughter’s fentanyl death to raise awareness
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
Ky. high school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff confirmed the incident happened around 6:45...
4-year-old boy struck by vehicle in hit-and-run; LMPD investigating
It wasn’t that long ago that it was considered a radical idea in some circles to hire social...
Former Jeffersontown police officer federally charged for drugs
James Allen Peters, 66, of Louisville, was arrested May 18, 2022. He is charged with murder in...
DNA leads to arrest of registered sex offender in Crescent Hill homicide case

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Friday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Morning, May 20th, 2022
In essence, a bubble of rain-cooled air from the heavy storm that was moving through Marion...
Damage in Marion Co. caused by unique weather phenomenon - not tornado
Strong storms moved through Calvary on May 18, leaving behind damage from a macroburst.
Damage in Marion Co. caused by unique weather phenomenon - not tornado
Hot weather can significantly increase the grass pollen counts in your area.
Behind the Forecast: Why grass allergies are worse when it’s hot