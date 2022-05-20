FORECAST: Warm and muggy tonight; Alert Day tomorrow

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warm and muggy overnight

ALERT DAY Saturday: Showers and storms likely, a few on the strong side

Cooler temperatures Sunday and Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Warm and muggy tonight as lows only dip into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Another hot and humid day is in store for Saturday with highs well into the upper 80s and low 90s. A few isolated afternoon downpours are possible, some of which could be on the strong side. These storms could bring gusty winds, heavy rain, and small hail.

Shower and storm chances will continue to increase Saturday night as the cold front slowly moves across the region.

A few lingering showers and storms are possible through the late morning hours before a drying trend takes shape by midday on Sunday. Highs will be much cooler, only warming into the mid 70s.

