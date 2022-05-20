Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Windy and hot; scattered weekend storms

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Friday forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALERT DAY: NEXT WEDNESDAY (5/25/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • RECORD HEAT: We could exceed today’s record high today of 91° (2018) in Louisville
  • WEEKEND: Scattered rain chances Saturday afternoon; main chance Saturday night into Sunday morning
  • NEXT WEEK: Active again with a storm system capable of severe thunderstorms Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will feel more like summer than spring, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. It will also be breezy as the wind gusts to near 30 MPH through the afternoon.

Muggy and warm tonight as we fall into the 60s and low 70s for lows.

Saturday looks hot and humid highs once again in the upper 80s and low 90s. A few pop-up scattered afternoon thunderstorms are possible; some could be briefly strong/severe. As a cold front sinks south Saturday night, rain chances increase. Showers and thunderstorms continue into Sunday morning.

Sunday will be cooler as the front moves through and clouds remain overhead. Another storm system moves in Wednesday and Thursday with showers and thunderstorms. Current data shows the potential for severe weather to develop. Therefore, a WAVE Weather Alert Day has been declared for Wednesday as a “heads up” and we’ll continue to monitor its need as we get into next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

