Advertisement

Gun report leads to lockdown at a JCPS middle school

By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools officials say a possible report of a student with a gun has led to a lockdown at Kammerer Middle School.

Carolyn Callahan, JCPS Chief of Communications, said the building has been searched and no gun has been found.

In addition to the report of a gun, Callahan said there were several fights involving a Kammerer student and a student from another school.

JCPS Security and police are at the school, located at 7315 Wesboro Road. During a lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or leave the school grounds.

