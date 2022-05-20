Contact Troubleshooters
Gun scare, fights at Kammerer Middle School lead to lockdown

Kammerer Middle School
Kammerer Middle School(WAVE)
By Charles Gazaway and Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools officials say a possible report of a student with a gun has led to a lockdown at Kammerer Middle School on Wesboro Road.

Carolyn Callahan, JCPS Chief of Communications, said the building was searched and no gun was found.

In the lead up to the gun report, Callahan said there were several fights involving a Kammerer student and a student from another school who had entered the building. Eventually, she said at least six or seven students were involved in several different fights in the school. In the process, someone reported what appeared to be a weapon and Kammerer was placed on lockdown as JCPS Security and Louisville Metro Police Department officers were called.

Both students involved in the altercation are under the age of 18, and their relationship with one another has not been revealed.

Callahan said classes resumed but that children were being allowed to be released to their guardians and parentss.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
