Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Kings Island permanently closes ride at park

The ride was made by the same manufacturer as one from which a teen fell to his death in Florida.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Slingshot catapult ride at Kings Island is now closed for good, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

A Kings Island spokesperson says the park decided to retire Slingshot to make way for future plans.

The ride opened at Kings Island in 2002.

Photos circulating on social media show the ride disassembled at the park. Before it was removed from the park’s website, it was described as “a two-person capsule that propels riders into the air up to 100 mph.”

The ride’s manufacturer, Funtime, also built the Orlando Freefall ride at Icon Park in Florida.

Investigators say a 14-year-old fell to his death while riding the FreeFall in March.

The teen’s parents are pursuing a wrongful death lawsuit against Icon Park, the ride’s owner, the operators and the manufacturer.

Our sister station WSAZ in Huntington, West Virginia asked officials with the Ohio Department of Agriculture how that incident has impacted their work.

“Obviously the situation in Florida is a tragic event, and any time we see anything like that across the country, we look to see if there are any rides in Ohio that are made by that same manufacturer or are the same type of ride,” said Chief of Amusement Ride Safety David Miran.

There is a Slingshot ride made by the same manufacturer at Cedar Point as well. A spokesperson for the park says the Slingshot ride there remains in operation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police and U.S.. Marshals conducting an investigation in the 800 block of...
UPDATE: U.S. Marshals operation led to west Louisville officer-involved shooting
Officers with Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide near the Highview...
Man found shot to death inside car near Highview neighborhood identified
Dep. George Thurman speaks to 175 students about the overdose of his daughter, Morgan.
Bullitt Co. deputy, family share daughter’s fentanyl death to raise awareness
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
Ky. high school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff confirmed the incident happened around 6:45...
4-year-old boy struck by vehicle in hit-and-run; LMPD investigating

Latest News

A Hardin County woman photographed hailstones showing most were similar to the size of a golf...
Caught in the hail storm: ‘It could have beat us right then and there’
On June 1, Edward Harness will take the helm of the newly constituted Civilian Review and...
Louisville’s first inspector general prepares team for LMPD misconduct investigations
WAVE hopes to contribute to the elimination of the negative connotations associated with mental...
‘We Should Talk About It’ with Maira Ansari: An open conversation about mental health
John Boel speaks at the memorial for Walt "Santa Walt" Queen
Up the chimney, straight to heaven: John Boel honors Walt ‘Santa Walt’ Queen