LMPD investigating homicide near Highview neighborhood
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers with Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide near the Highview neighborhood on Thursday night.
LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed the homicide occurred in the 7100 block of Fern Ridge Road, just off South Hurstbourne Parkway.
WAVE News has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information is released.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.