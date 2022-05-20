Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

LMPD investigating homicide near Highview neighborhood

Officers with Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide near the Highview...
Officers with Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide near the Highview neighborhood on Thursday night.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers with Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide near the Highview neighborhood on Thursday night.

LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed the homicide occurred in the 7100 block of Fern Ridge Road, just off South Hurstbourne Parkway.

WAVE News has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information is released.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 8.5 kilograms of fentanyl and 20,000 to 30,000 suspected fentanyl pills were...
Drug stash large enough to kill 4 million people seized in Louisville
Katy Perry in her music video for "Dark Horse."
Katy in Kentucky: Pop singer Katy Perry living in Bluegrass State with Orlando Bloom
Jacob McClanahan, 24, of Corydon, was hit by gunfire and killed in an officer-involved shooting...
Volunteer firefighter killed in Southern Indiana double homicide
It wasn’t that long ago that it was considered a radical idea in some circles to hire social...
Former Jeffersontown police officer federally charged for drugs

Latest News

Superintendent Marty Pollio says depending on what the CDC says Thursday night, the masks might...
Masks might be back at JCPS for last week of school
In 2018, Jarod Draper was tied to a chair and tased seven times after swallowing meth. He died...
Troubleshooters: No investigation after man tased repeatedly, eventually died in Harrison Co. jail
Police arrested James Peters, 66, and charged him with murder in the death of a Crescent Hill...
‘It was a relief’: Victim’s family hoping for closure after suspect arrested in Crescent Hill homicide
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff confirmed the incident happened around 6:45...
4-year-old boy struck by vehicle in hit-and-run; LMPD investigating