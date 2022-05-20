LMPD: Man found shot to death inside car near Highview neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officers with Louisville Metro Police after a man was found shot to death inside a car near the Highview neighborhood on Thursday night.

LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed officers were called to the 7100 block of Fern Ridge Road, just off South Hurstbourne Parkway, on reports of a shooting around 8 p.m.

Police arrived and found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car parked at the Willow Green Apartment complex.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Ruoff said.

Police said there are no suspects in custody. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

