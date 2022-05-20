Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD, U.S. Marshals conducting investigation in West Louisville

Louisville Metro police and U.S.. Marshals conducting an investigation in the 800 block of...
Louisville Metro police and U.S.. Marshals conducting an investigation in the 800 block of Sutcliffe Ave on May 20, 2020.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Law enforcement officials from at least two agencies are at the scene of investigation in Louisville’s Chickasaw neighborhood.

The nature of the investigation, which is taking place in the 800 block of Sutcliffe Ave., is unknown.

WAVE News crews at the scene see Louisville Metro police and U.S. Marshals among the officers present.

An LMPD spokesman referred WAVE News to the U.S. Marshals for information about the investigation.

This story will be updated.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

