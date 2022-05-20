Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Man’s arrest by former high school classmate inspires him to turn his life around

The Mattoon Police Department shared Tyler Orr’s success story Friday, congratulating him on...
The Mattoon Police Department shared Tyler Orr’s success story Friday, congratulating him on being three years sober.(Mattoon Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATTOON, Ill. (Gray News) – Police in Illinois are praising a man who struggled with addiction for turning his life around after he was arrested by a former high school classmate.

The Mattoon Police Department shared Tyler Orr’s success story Friday, congratulating him on being three years sober.

According to the police department, Orr was an active teenager who had a lot of success in wrestling during high school. He continued his wrestling career at McKendree University.

But after college, police said Orr became addicted to pain pills, taking nearly 30 pills every day. After that addiction became too expensive, Orr turned to heroin and methamphetamine.

In 2018, Orr was arrested by the Mattoon Police Department for burglary. Ironically, Orr’s former wrestling teammate in high school and college, Devin Patterson, was the officer who arrested him.

Police said this arrest is what changed Orr’s mindset and outlook on life. After sitting in a jail cell, he decided it was time for a change and decided to get sober, thinking of his young daughter at the time.

As of Friday, Orr is celebrating being three years sober. He credits his girlfriend and daughter for helping him maintain his sobriety, as well as continuing to attend AA meetings.

“MPD is proud of you, Tyler!” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “For all of you out there struggling with addiction... YOU CAN MAKE YOUR OWN SUCCESS STORY!!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police and U.S.. Marshals conducting an investigation in the 800 block of...
UPDATE: U.S. Marshals operation led to west Louisville officer-involved shooting
Officers with Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide near the Highview...
Man found shot to death inside car near Highview neighborhood identified
Dep. George Thurman speaks to 175 students about the overdose of his daughter, Morgan.
Bullitt Co. deputy, family share daughter’s fentanyl death to raise awareness
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
Ky. high school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff confirmed the incident happened around 6:45...
4-year-old boy struck by vehicle in hit-and-run; LMPD investigating

Latest News

Migrants who had crossed the Rio Grande river into the U.S. are under custody of National Guard...
Judge: COVID asylum restrictions must continue on border
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Final-hour rally yanks Wall Street from edge of bear market
A Hardin County woman photographed hailstones showing most were similar to the size of a golf...
Caught in the hail storm: ‘It could have beat us right then and there’
On June 1, Edward Harness will take the helm of the newly constituted Civilian Review and...
Louisville’s first inspector general prepares team for LMPD misconduct investigations