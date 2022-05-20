Motorcycle passenger dies after Derby Day crash in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The passenger of a motorcycle that was involved in a crash in west Louisville on the night of the Kentucky Derby has died of their injuries.

Around 9 p.m. on May 9, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell confirmed that officers were sent to the junction of Terry Road and Cane Run Road in St. Denis in response to the crash.

After crashing with an SUV at an intersection, the motorcycle’s driver and the passenger were ejected from the bike. They were both rushed to University Hospital for treatment.

According to Mitchell, no one else was hurt in the crash.

The passenger’s identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is being handled by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

