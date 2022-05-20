Neighbors ask Oldham County to reject proposal for clay-shooting course next door

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The occasional windchime is about as loud as it gets in Westport. That’s why Hannah Finch’s family moved there.

“We wanted a quieter, more peaceful way of living,” Finch said.

During the pandemic, she and her husband sold their house and moved their four children from LaGrange deeper into the backcountry of Oldham County.

Now, Finch is worried that her peace and quiet is set to be disturbed.

On the neighboring property, a 370-acre former farm, developer Jacob Dietrich has submitted a proposal to build Heritage Gun Club and “a new country club that happens to have a sporting clay course on it.”

Yet from the moment his neighbors were informed of his proposal, “there has been a vocal group that are opposing us,” Dietrich said. A petition on Change.org lists more than 700 signees.

Finch has led the charge against the shooting facility. Among her concerns is how it will affect her husband, a disabled veteran with PTSD.

“With PTSD, you can’t pick and choose when your triggers are going to happen or what triggers you,” Finch said.

However, she said she is highly concerned that hundreds of shotgun rounds per day would be a problem.

Finch is far from the only vocal opponent. A letter from Resilient Life Care to Oldham County Planning and Development all but begs the county to reject Dietrich’s proposal.

The facility houses live-in patients with traumatic brain injuries, attempting to rehabilitate them to a fuller life.

The letter states that Heritage Gun Club, proposed for about a mile away from Resilient Life, would be “detrimental to the health and welfare” of their residents and the facility would be “driven to closure.”

When asked about this particular complaint, Dietrich noted that there is already audible gunfire in the area, being a rural Kentucky community with wide open spaces between homes.

“It’ll be quieter than the shooting that already goes on here every day,” Dietrich said.

Finch is not convinced. She admitted, “yes, there is gunfire, but it’s few and far between.”

She and her husband are staunch supporters of the Second Amendment, she said, and they are gun owners themselves.

“But that’s a little bit different than having it Tuesday through Sunday, 8 to 5 p.m.--all day long,” Finch said.

With all this, Dietrich said he’s open to feedback. He’s already made changes based on it.

There was going to be a rifle range at the facility, but the most recent plans include only the shotgun clay shooting course. He also said he would place the course as centered in the property as possible, and therefore as far away from others as possible.

Furthermore, he plans to hire professional sound barrier experts to install one for each shooting stall.

Finch said the changes aren’t enough.

“If this does go through, we’re probably going to have to move,” Finch said.

Dietrich said his plan, if approved, is to open his facility in spring 2023.

Oldham County Planning and Development did not respond to calls from WAVE News by press time.

