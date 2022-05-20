Contact Troubleshooters
Reported Illinois tornado knocks down trees, damages school

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (AP) — A tornado reportedly touched down in southeastern Illinois, knocking down trees and damaging a high school.

A team from the National Weather Service’s Paducah, Kentucky, office will travel to Mount Carmel on Friday to assess storm damage after law enforcement reported a tornado touchdown Thursday night on the south side of the city.

Severe storms unleash tornado, flash flooding across St. Louis area

No injuries were reported. Meteorologist Dan Spaeth says the team will also investigate whether the suspected tornado also caused damage reported in Keensburg, a small Wabash County community. He says the storm may also have crossed into Knox County, Indiana.

