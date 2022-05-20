StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 5/20

Certainly was a wild past 24 hours for some. Now today is about the heat.

We will get back to the heat again Saturday but we’ll need to watch for any outflow boundaries that push in from the west later in the day. That could lead to some severe weather west of I-65. Otherwise, only pop-up storms (at best) expected for the rest of the area.

The cold front will kick up more t-storms later at night into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday.

That should be enough to yank out enough moisture to keep Sunday calm but clouds may be tough to rid of. It should be cooler as well.

Next week we’ll need to watch for energy rolling out of TX that could bring back the severe t-storm risk for Wednesday. But that is still getting worked out in the data and we’ll fine-tune that over the weekend.

Stay KEWL!

