Suspect charged in hit-and-run of 4-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 4-year-old with critical injuries.

Darrell Dewayne Mudd, 58, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early Friday. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, not having an operators license and failure to maintain insurance.

The young boy was hit around 6:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive. He was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Mudd is scheduled to be arraigned at LMDC tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.