Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect charged in hit-and-run of 4-year-old

Darrell Dewayne Mudd, 58, was arrested May 20, 2022 in connection with the May 19, 2022...
Darrell Dewayne Mudd, 58, was arrested May 20, 2022 in connection with the May 19, 2022 hit-and-run that critically injured a 4-year-old boy.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 4-year-old with critical injuries.

Darrell Dewayne Mudd, 58, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early Friday. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, not having an operators license and failure to maintain insurance.

The young boy was hit around 6:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive. He was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Mudd is scheduled to be arraigned at LMDC tomorrow morning.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide near the Highview...
Man found shot to death inside car near Highview neighborhood identified
Dep. George Thurman speaks to 175 students about the overdose of his daughter, Morgan.
Bullitt Co. deputy, family share daughter’s fentanyl death to raise awareness
A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a...
Ky. high school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff confirmed the incident happened around 6:45...
4-year-old boy struck by vehicle in hit-and-run; LMPD investigating
It wasn’t that long ago that it was considered a radical idea in some circles to hire social...
Former Jeffersontown police officer federally charged for drugs

Latest News

Louisville Metro police and U.S.. Marshals conducting an investigation in the 800 block of...
LMPD, U.S. Marshals conducting investigation in West Louisville
Once wind speeds reach 74 mph, a tropical storm officially becomes a Category 1 hurricane on...
Behind the Forecast: Less air pollution leading to more hurricanes?
Downtown Louisville skyline
FORECAST: Windy and hot; scattered weekend storms
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Friday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Midday, May 20th, 2022