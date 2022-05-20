Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

U.S. Marshals operation led to west Louisville officer-involved shooting; victim identified

The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Sutcliffe Ave.
By Charles Gazaway, Shellie Sylvestri, Sean Baute, David Ochoa and Julia Huffman
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: May. 20, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner has confirmed the identity of a man shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood Friday morning.

Louisville Metro police said an operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service resulted in an offer-involved shooting around 8:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Sutcliffe Ave.

LMPD referred all questions to USMS before revealing the shooting involving the U.S. Marshal will be investigated by the LMPD Public Integrity Unit.

Neighbors who approached WAVE News crews at the scene said a man was shot and killed. They were seen comforting a woman, whom they identified as the mother of the person killed.

The coroner identified the victim as 25-year-old Omari Cryer of Louisville.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Louisville pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot
Officers with Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide near the Highview...
Man found shot to death inside car near Highview neighborhood identified
Kammerer Middle School
Gun scare, fights at Kammerer Middle School lead to lockdown
Daughter of pastor sues Southern Baptist Convention, Louisville seminary after alleged abuse

Latest News

Roads shut down after serious crash in Zoneton
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible today
Grab-N-Go Weather
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday Morning, May 21st, 2022
Darrell Dewayne Mudd, 58, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections early Friday.
4-year-old boy critically injured after hit-and-run near LMPD substation; suspect turns himself in
Daughter of pastor sues Southern Baptist Convention, Louisville seminary after alleged abuse