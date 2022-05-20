U.S. Marshals operation led to west Louisville officer-involved shooting; victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner has confirmed the identity of a man shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood Friday morning.

Louisville Metro police said an operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service resulted in an offer-involved shooting around 8:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Sutcliffe Ave.

LMPD referred all questions to USMS before revealing the shooting involving the U.S. Marshal will be investigated by the LMPD Public Integrity Unit.

Neighbors who approached WAVE News crews at the scene said a man was shot and killed. They were seen comforting a woman, whom they identified as the mother of the person killed.

The coroner identified the victim as 25-year-old Omari Cryer of Louisville.

