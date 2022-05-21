ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible late tonight

ALERT DAYS

Saturday (5/20/22)

Wednesday (5/25/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Another round of strong storms possible late tonight

Much cooler and calmer Sunday

Strong storms possible again Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F.

Sunday begins with a few lingering showers through the morning and midday hours. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s under mainly cloudy skies.

Sunday night, temperatures fall back into the 50s with mainly cloudy skies overhead.

A mix of sun Monday and clouds at times with highs in the 70s.

Tuesday has a chance for a few afternoon showers and storms with highs returning to the 80s.

Another Alert Day is with us on Wednesday as a front with storms approaches, which could bring another shot of severe weather.

It’s still early for details or certainty on that part of the forecast, so keep checking back for updates!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.