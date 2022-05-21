Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible late tonight

Here is WAVE News meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
By Christie Dutton
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ALERT DAYS
  • Saturday (5/20/22)
  • Wednesday (5/25/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Another round of strong storms possible late tonight
  • Much cooler and calmer Sunday
  • Strong storms possible again Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F.

Sunday begins with a few lingering showers through the morning and midday hours. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s under mainly cloudy skies.

Sunday night, temperatures fall back into the 50s with mainly cloudy skies overhead.

A mix of sun Monday and clouds at times with highs in the 70s.

Tuesday has a chance for a few afternoon showers and storms with highs returning to the 80s.

Another Alert Day is with us on Wednesday as a front with storms approaches, which could bring another shot of severe weather.

It’s still early for details or certainty on that part of the forecast, so keep checking back for updates!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is WAVE News meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday afternoon May 21, 2022

Most Read

Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Louisville pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot
Louisville Metro police and U.S.. Marshals conducting an investigation in the 800 block of...
U.S. Marshals operation led to west Louisville officer-involved shooting; victim identified
Daughter of pastor sues Southern Baptist Convention, Louisville seminary after alleged abuse
Officers with Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide near the Highview...
Man found shot to death inside car near Highview neighborhood identified
Kammerer Middle School
Gun scare, fights at Kammerer Middle School lead to lockdown

Latest News

Here is WAVE News meteorologist Christie Dutton's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday afternoon May 21, 2022
A Hardin County woman photographed hailstones showing most were similar to the size of a golf...
Caught in the hail storm: ‘It could have beat us right then and there’
A Hardin County woman photographed hailstones showing most were similar to the size of a golf...
Caught in the hail storm: ‘It could have beat us right then and there’
Once wind speeds reach 74 mph, a tropical storm officially becomes a Category 1 hurricane on...
Behind the Forecast: Less air pollution leading to more hurricanes?