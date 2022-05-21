Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible today

Meteorologist Ryan Hoke has your Friday forecast.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ALERT DAYS
  • Saturday (5/20/22)
  • Wednesday (6/1/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • ALERT DAY: Strong storms today 4pm-12am
  • Cooler Sunday and into the new work week
  • Active weather returns mid-week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of today will be dry, hot and humid ahead of this afternoon’s storm chances, however today is a WAVE Weather Alert Day. The best chances of strong storms will take place between 4pm-12am with the main impacts including damaging winds and small hail.

Our main concerns with storms Saturday night will be hail and damaging winds. While rain and thunderstorms will likely continue past midnight Saturday night, the severe threat will die down by then. Expect 60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday begins with a few lingering showers through the morning and midday hours. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s under mainly cloudy skies.

Sunday night, temperatures fall back into the 50s with mainly cloudy skies overhead.

A more active pattern returns as we look ahead towards Wednesday and Thursday of next week. We’ll be watching Wednesday specifically for the threat of a few strong storms returning to the area.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Ryan Hoke has your Friday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday night, May 20, 2022

Most Read

Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Louisville pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot
Louisville Metro police and U.S.. Marshals conducting an investigation in the 800 block of...
UPDATE: U.S. Marshals operation led to west Louisville officer-involved shooting
Officers with Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide near the Highview...
Man found shot to death inside car near Highview neighborhood identified
Kammerer Middle School
Gun scare, fights at Kammerer Middle School lead to lockdown
Darrell Dewayne Mudd, 58, was arrested May 20, 2022 in connection with the May 19, 2022...
4-year-old boy critically injured after hit-and-run near LMPD substation; suspect turns himself in

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Hoke has your Friday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday night, May 20, 2022
A Hardin County woman photographed hailstones showing most were similar to the size of a golf...
Caught in the hail storm: ‘It could have beat us right then and there’
A Hardin County woman photographed hailstones showing most were similar to the size of a golf...
Caught in the hail storm: ‘It could have beat us right then and there’
Once wind speeds reach 74 mph, a tropical storm officially becomes a Category 1 hurricane on...
Behind the Forecast: Less air pollution leading to more hurricanes?