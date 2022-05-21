ALERT DAY: Strong storms possible today

ALERT DAYS

Saturday (5/20/22)

Wednesday (6/1/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

ALERT DAY: Strong storms today 4pm-12am

Cooler Sunday and into the new work week

Active weather returns mid-week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of today will be dry, hot and humid ahead of this afternoon’s storm chances, however today is a WAVE Weather Alert Day. The best chances of strong storms will take place between 4pm-12am with the main impacts including damaging winds and small hail.

Our main concerns with storms Saturday night will be hail and damaging winds. While rain and thunderstorms will likely continue past midnight Saturday night, the severe threat will die down by then. Expect 60s by Sunday morning.

Sunday begins with a few lingering showers through the morning and midday hours. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s under mainly cloudy skies.

Sunday night, temperatures fall back into the 50s with mainly cloudy skies overhead.

A more active pattern returns as we look ahead towards Wednesday and Thursday of next week. We’ll be watching Wednesday specifically for the threat of a few strong storms returning to the area.

