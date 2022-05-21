Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Heinz unveils plans to make ketchup bottles from paper

Heinz has unveiled plans to develop a paper bottle made from 100% sustainably sourced wood pulp.
Heinz has unveiled plans to develop a paper bottle made from 100% sustainably sourced wood pulp.(Heinz)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Heinz ketchup is going from red to green. The company has announced plans for the first ketchup brand with a paper bottle.

Heinz reports it is teaming up with packaging company Pulpex to make its iconic bottle renewable and recyclable by using 100% sustainably sourced wood pulp.

It comes when many other brands are launching environmentally friendly initiatives.

The Kraft Heinz Company has set several goals, including making all packaging recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025. It is also aiming to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050.

But it will be a while before you see a Heinz paper ketchup bottle.

The company reports it is developing a prototype that must be performance tested with additional consumer testing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Louisville pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot
Louisville Metro police and U.S.. Marshals conducting an investigation in the 800 block of...
U.S. Marshals operation led to west Louisville officer-involved shooting; victim identified
Daughter of pastor sues Southern Baptist Convention, Louisville seminary after alleged abuse
Officers with Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide near the Highview...
Man found shot to death inside car near Highview neighborhood identified
Kammerer Middle School
Gun scare, fights at Kammerer Middle School lead to lockdown

Latest News

A rare tornado touched down in the town of Gaylord in northern Michigan Friday, causing...
Police report 2nd death from tornado in northern Michigan
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak
A woman in Colorado has been arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot.
Woman wanted ex-fiance ‘6 feet under,’ arrested after hiring hitman, police say
A Russian incendiary munition attack torched a village outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine, leaving...
Russian attack torches town near Kharkiv, Ukraine