Poorcastle Festival returns for first time since 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville festival featuring cheap tunes and good food returns after a two-year absence.

Poorcastle Festival will be running from May 20 through May 22 at Breslin Park, located at 1388 Lexington Road.

The festival began in 2013 as a cheaper alternative to the Forecastle music festival. Poorcastle gathers local musicians, businesses, artists and vendors to create a celebration of Louisville-area music and art.

This year’s festival marks its return after being canceled for two years due to the pandemic.

Featured local and regional artists performing at Poorcastle include Routine Caffeine, Tall Squares, The N8Vs, Shark Sandwich, Young Romantics and more.

Single-day passes go for $15 and 3-day passes are $30. Proceeds benefit local youth based music organizations, such as AMPED Louisville and the Louisville Leopard Percussionists.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

