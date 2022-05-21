Contact Troubleshooters
Roads shut down after serious crash in Zoneton

By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway due to a serious crash in Zoneton Saturday morning.

Officials with the Zoneton Fire Department said East Blue Lick Road and John Harper Highway are closed due to a “serious motor vehicle collision investigation”.

The roads will be shut down, likely for a few hours, Rich Carlson with ZFD said.

This is a developing story.

