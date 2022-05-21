Roads shut down after serious crash in Zoneton
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway due to a serious crash in Zoneton Saturday morning.
Officials with the Zoneton Fire Department said East Blue Lick Road and John Harper Highway are closed due to a “serious motor vehicle collision investigation”.
The roads will be shut down, likely for a few hours, Rich Carlson with ZFD said.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.