Roads shut down after serious crash in Zoneton

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway due to a serious crash in Zoneton Saturday morning.

Officials with the Zoneton Fire Department said East Blue Lick Road and John Harper Highway are closed due to a “serious motor vehicle collision investigation”.

The roads will be shut down, likely for a few hours, Rich Carlson with ZFD said.

This is a developing story.

