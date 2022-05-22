Contact Troubleshooters
2 teenagers taken to hospital after double shooting in Shelby Park

(unsplash.com)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two teenagers were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Shelby Park Saturday night.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. when Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 700 block of East Kentucky Street on a report of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old and 17-year-old shot.

The two boys were taken to University Hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time, Mitchell said.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

