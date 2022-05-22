Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Abernathy’s Heroics Lift Cats to Regional Final

Renee Abernathy
Renee Abernathy(UK Athletics)
By UK Athletics
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (Courtesy: UK Athletics) – Renee Abernathy hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning and Alexia Lacatena pitched six sparkling innings as the Kentucky Softball team overcame a 4-0 deficit to beat Virginia Tech 5-4 on Saturday afternoon to book a spot in the Blacksburg Regional final.

The Hokies got out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a grand slam before UK was able to record an out in the inning, and that was the only number that VT put on the board all afternoon. Kentucky then scored five unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh innings to come from behind to win the game.

Lacatena pitched six complete innings with two hits allowed, no runs, two walks and four strikeouts. Tatum Spangler got the start for the Wildcats.

In the seventh inning, Vanessa Nesby and Kayla Kowalik led off the inning with back-to-back singles to prompt Virginia Tech into a pitching change to Keely Rochard. Erin Coffel laced an RBI single through the left side to score Nesby and that made it a 4-2 lead for VT. Renee Abernathy then hammered out a 1-1 pitch to right field to score three runs and put Kentucky into the lead.

With the win, Kentucky moves into the 2022 Blacksburg regional final, which will be played Sunday at Noon ET. Kentucky will need to beat either Virginia Tech, Miami (OH) or St. Francis once to advance. The other team will need to beat UK twice.

TV assignments for Sunday will be announced Sunday morning.

Key Play

Abernathy’s three-run homer was the key play in the game as it put Kentucky ahead 5-4 for the first time all day.

Key Player

The key player in the game was Vanessa Nesby. The Kentucky right fielder went 2-for-2 at the plate with two singles and a run scored.

Key Stat

10. Kentucky outhit Virginia Tech 10-5 in the game.

Run Recap

The Hokies took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning before UK was able to register an out on a grand slam. VT 4, UK 0

Taylor Ebbs put Kentucky on the board in the top of the sixth as she hit a home run into the left field bleachers. VT 4, UK 1

In the seventh, UK scored four times as Coffel brought in a run thanks to an RBI single, and Abernathy’s three-run bomb put UK ahead. FINAL – Kentucky 5, Virginia Tech 4

For the latest on UK Softball, follow the Wildcats on Twitter and Instagram at @UKSoftball.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daughter of pastor sues Southern Baptist Convention, Louisville seminary after alleged abuse
Roads shut down after serious crash in Zoneton
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Louisville pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot
Louisville Metro police and U.S.. Marshals conducting an investigation in the 800 block of...
U.S. Marshals operation led to west Louisville officer-involved shooting; victim identified
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak

Latest News

LOUvMB Photographer: EM Dash Photography Home Team: Louisville City FC Away Team: Monterey Bay...
Lou City Drops Second Straight Match
Patterson gave the lead gift to create UofL's baseball stadium. It opened in 2005 and has...
Cards Clinch ACC’s Atlantic Division
The UK men's tennis team upset Ohio State on Saturday and will play for a national championship.
UK Men’s Tennis Advances to First National Championship Match
New exhibit at Louisville Slugger Museum has fun for everyone
New exhibit at Louisville Slugger Museum has fun for everyone