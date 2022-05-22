Christopher 2X: Future Healers programs will be a focus of FBI training session

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Future Healers programs will travel to Washington D.C. in June for an FBI training session.

Partners in Louisville’s Future Healers and Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies will show their engagement and how they help kids impacted by gun violence, the release said.

“We’re so proud of this invitation from the FBI to help train their workforce,” Christopher 2X, executive director of Christopher 2X Game Changers said. “And we’re grateful to our partners at the Zoo and UofL who recognize the importance for our community to help these kids heal, learn to be compassionate, and have hope for a bright future.”

The Future Healers program was created in partnership with the UofL School of Medicine and the UofL Health Trauma Institute helping youth affected by violence to learn about healing opportunities and become inspired to combat patterns of violence.

“It’s unique partnerships like this that bring people together around a common goal – healing,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. “Thank you to our Louisville Zoo and Christopher 2X for working every day to make Louisville an even more compassionate city for all our residents.”

Future Healers “Got Zoo Buddies” is a program partnership between the Zoo and Christopher 2X’s Game Changers organization that was created to explore the healing and therapeutic power of animals with young kids, and aims to teach children to have empathy for one another.

“We are honored to be a part of the panel to discuss this unique, landmark and impressive program,” said Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney. “Future Healers Got Zoo Buddies program has connected kids with animals and nature to emphasize their therapeutic power. It’s been a privilege to watch the kids engage during the first few months of the program. We hope this new approach will have positive healing ripple effects as these young people become lovers of wildlife and nature, grow to feel included and comfortable in wild places, and ultimately become conservation heroes.”

2X will be joined with UofL surgeons and the Zoo’s Education Curator to participate in a panel discussion at the J. Edgar Hoover Building for FBI leadership, as part of the agency’s training program, the release said. Jody Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI Louisville Field Office, will also participate.

“As surgeons we see the effects of gun violence first-hand every day and we see families on their worst days,” UofL transplant surgeon, Dr. Christopher Jones said. “Future Healers opens a unique door to engage in compassionate and proactive ways. We look forward to sharing lessons learned and hope that it can aide other communities in finding unique ways to address an issue that affects us all.”

Assistant Director of the FBI’s Operational Technology Division and former Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Louisville Field Office, James Robert Brown, Jr. sent a letter to 2X with the with the following invitation:

“I am honored to invite you to speak on a panel on June 215t in the Bonaparte Auditorium at the J. Edgar Hoover Building. The work that Christopher 2X Game Changers is doing for the community is inspiring. The impact trauma has on children is heavy, and the way your team incorporates different ways of healing is impactful. Engaging young children with nature and animal preservation is a unique way to instill empathy and other great character traits in the next generation. Additionally, your work with FUTURE HEALERS is another impactful way to help children affected by violence learn more about STEM careers and helping others. I look forward to you sharing your experiences with the FBI workforce.”

