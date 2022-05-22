Contact Troubleshooters
Cloudy and cooler end to the weekend

WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson has your forecast update.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS
  • Wednesday (5/25/22)
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Rain ends midday, cooler temperatures this afternoon
  • Pleasant and dry start to the week
  • Active weather returns this week with an Alert Day Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a few very light passing showers this morning, eventually tapering off to drizzle by midday. The second half of Sunday will be cooler and drier, with highs only in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Clouds stick around tonight as lows fall into the 50s.

We’ll see a nice start to the work week with temperatures in the 70s Monday. A few peaks of sunshine will be possible in between breaks in the clouds.

Partly cloudy skies continue Tuesday night with lows dipping into the 50s.

Much more active weather returns by Tuesday night as our next system approaches the region. Shower and storm chances are likely Wednesday, with the small chance of a strong storm or two possible. Therefore, a WAVE Weather Alert Day has been declared for Wednesday as a “heads up” and we’ll continue to monitor its need as we get into next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

