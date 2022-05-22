Contact Troubleshooters
Family of woman allegedly murdered by her husband speaks out

The family of Cindy and Ronald Burdette stand in front of a table of clothes and toys.
The family of Cindy and Ronald Burdette stand in front of a table of clothes and toys.(WAVE)
By David Ochoa
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ronald Burdette is accused of shooting and killing his wife Cindy Burdette and shooting their 11-year old daughter.

Cindy Burdette’s daughters said they want people to know that their mother was a wonderful person and they’re still asking why she was killed.

At Burdette’s funeral on Saturday family members of both Cindy and Ronald Burdette stood together to tell the story. Her death and the circumstances around it has brought them closer together.

”Them coming here with the added support and it is absolutely a wonderful help,” says Erica Stilger, the daughter of Cindy and Ronald. “Even though they’re my dad’s side of the family, I don’t think look at them any different. They’re family still.”

They’re a family still coming to grips with reality.

Ronald’s daughters say the allegations are things they can’t forgive him for.

”We have a strong love for dad still, it’s just hard to love him. It’s hard to have words,” Cortney Burdette says.

Stigler said, ”Putting his pictures out on the media for all the citizens to see so he could be caught was probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever did against my dad because I was loyal to my dad. I loved my dad. But I had to do it for my momma.”

Cortney Burdette says she briefly talked to her dad. She says he told her he loves them and didn’t mean to do it.

She says she didn’t have too many words for him, instead worrying about her mother’s funeral, something they weren’t sure they could afford.

Until Spring Valley Funeral Director Anthony Oxendine heard their story. He handed them receipt and a check to help out with the kids.

“Here’s a receipt. The funeral was paid in full. I’ll take care of it.”

Oxendine also surprised the family with a table full of toys and clothes for the children.

They were overcome with emotion as they laid out pictures of their mom.

“Every time I see a picture of mom, she’s just so pretty. I wish that she was still here,” Cortney Burdette said.

The family is working on a special burial plan for Cindy. They say a plaque on the ground isn’t enough for her.

Stigler has taken custody of Holly and Gage, 11-year old twins and Ronald and Cindy’s other children. Holly was shot in the left arm, and is going through therapy to recover.

They’re asking for donations through a GoFundMe.

