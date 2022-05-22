FORECAST: Free A/C

ALERT DAYS

Wednesday (5/25/22)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cool weather through Monday

Strong storms possible again Wednesday

Hot Memorial Day ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We get some free A/C tonight with cloudy skies and cool temperatures bottoming out in the 50s.

We’ll see a cloudy start to the work week with temperatures struggling to reach 70 Monday afternoon. An isolated shower is possible in the morning, but otherwise expect a mostly dry day. Partly cloudy skies Monday night with lows in the 50s.

Most of Tuesday will be dry; however, storms develop as we head into the evening hours. Highs climb back to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Another Alert Day is with us on Wednesday as a front with storms approaches. This could bring another shot of severe weather.

It’s still early for details or certainty on that part of the forecast, so keep checking back for updates!

Thursday brings more rain and cooler weather. Temperatures rebound back to the 90s for Memorial Day.

