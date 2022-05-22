Contact Troubleshooters
Ruby Dental hosts 7th annual Sharing Smiles Day offering free dental care

(KWTX)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ruby Dental and Braces helped spread some smiles for those in need through their 7th annual Sharing Smiles Day on Sunday.

In a partnership with Benevis, a national dental services organization, the volunteer event was open to the public all day. Children and adults who are uninsured or underinsured could come to one of the Ruby Dental locations across Kentucky to receive dental care.

This year, volunteer doctors and staff from 21 Benevis partner dental offices participated in the free day of dental care.

”It’s comforting to know that there’s places that you can walk into to get services when you need help,” patient Desiree Moore said. “I am busy with work most of the time and as of right now, in-between my insurances. So this was a good opportunity to come down.”

Ruby Dental Clinical Team Lead Tracy Washington said the event is hosted on a different day in May each year.

”Anything we can do to help them with their dental needs,” Washington said. “Because, with them not having insurance, sometimes there is a gap and we want to make sure they are getting their dental needs met.”

Washington said the day is also about stressing the importance of maintaining dental health.

According to the CDC, more than one in four adults have untreated tooth decay, which is the most common chronic disease among children in the U.S.

“I do know that a lot of people neglect their dental health as well as their personal health, such as myself,” Moore said. “If I didn’t have a service today, I probably would have waited a little longer to come.”

”Our mouths are very important,” Washington said. “So we don’t want to have something going on in our body that started in our mouths because if you get an infection and it goes undetected, it can affect other parts of your body.”

The Ruby Dental and Braces location on East Broadway said they want to continue spreading the word for the event so they can fill more seats with smiles next year.

Sharing Smiles Day has provided free dental care for more than 2,000 uninsured patients across 16 states, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

