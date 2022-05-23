Cardinal Stadium to be upgraded ahead of football season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Before the start of the football season this year, Cardinal Stadium wants to amp up the Game Day experience.

University of Louisville officials conducted a number of surveys to find out what fans wanted to change about the stadium. Improved Wi-Fi access, club room renovations, easier admission into games, and improved concession choices were some of the most important areas noted.

Here’s how the school is making the changes:

UofL Athletics has spent over $5 million to provide spectators with Wi-Fi access;

The 18,000 square-foot Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club has been completely renovated at a cost of $4 million;

The school will construct ‘Grab and Go Stations’ around the stadium for extra food choices, as well as new pedestal ticket scanners to improve admission at gates;

The upgrades are expected to be finished in time for the home opener against Florida State University on Sept. 16.

