Cardinal Stadium to be upgraded ahead of football season

Upgrades are Cardinal Stadium are expected to be finished in time for the home opener against Florida State University on Sept. 16.
Upgrades are Cardinal Stadium are expected to be finished in time for the home opener against Florida State University on Sept. 16.(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Before the start of the football season this year, Cardinal Stadium wants to amp up the Game Day experience.

University of Louisville officials conducted a number of surveys to find out what fans wanted to change about the stadium. Improved Wi-Fi access, club room renovations, easier admission into games, and improved concession choices were some of the most important areas noted.

Here’s how the school is making the changes:

  • UofL Athletics has spent over $5 million to provide spectators with Wi-Fi access;
  • The 18,000 square-foot Angel’s Envy Bourbon Club has been completely renovated at a cost of $4 million;
  • The school will construct ‘Grab and Go Stations’ around the stadium for extra food choices, as well as new pedestal ticket scanners to improve admission at gates;

The upgrades are expected to be finished in time for the home opener against Florida State University on Sept. 16.

