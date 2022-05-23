Child shot in Elizabethtown under investigation

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Elizabethtown police said a child was shot in Elizabethtown Monday morning and rushed to the hospital.

The shooting happened on Buford Lane around 8:30 a.m., Officer Chris Denham said. Officers were sent after reports of several gunshots.

Denham said the juvenile victim was found with at least one gunshot wound and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

According to police, the child is in stable condition.

No one has been named as a suspect, however, Denham said the shooting appears to be a targeted incident and was not a random shooting.

This story will be updated.

