Child shot in Elizabethtown under investigation

A man with at least one gunshot wound was found in Elizabethtown on May 23 and rushed to a...
A man with at least one gunshot wound was found in Elizabethtown on May 23 and rushed to a hospital for treatment. (Source: Pixabay)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Elizabethtown police said a child was shot in Elizabethtown Monday morning and rushed to the hospital.

The shooting happened on Buford Lane around 8:30 a.m., Officer Chris Denham said. Officers were sent after reports of several gunshots.

Denham said the juvenile victim was found with at least one gunshot wound and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

According to police, the child is in stable condition.

No one has been named as a suspect, however, Denham said the shooting appears to be a targeted incident and was not a random shooting.

This story will be updated.

