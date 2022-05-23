Contact Troubleshooters
DJ accused of killing bartender at Louisville nightclub seeks dismissal due to self-defense

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Ronnie Tyshon O’Bannon for his alleged role in the death...
A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Ronnie Tyshon O’Bannon for his alleged role in the death of Kasmira Nash. (Source: WAVE News/LMDC)(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Attorneys for a man accused of shooting and killing a bartender on Derby Eve are asking for charges to be dropped due to self-defense.

A motion for immunity was filed by Ronnie O’Bannon’s lawyers on Monday state his charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence arise from “lawful use on self-protection.”

Kasmira Nash was shot and killed at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge on May 1 while she was working at the nightclub as a bartender.

Videos taken the night of the incident showed a confrontation inside of the club before the shooting occurred.

Attorneys argued in the motion that the shooting was justified due to video evidence showing “Nash initiated both physical attacks” before the incident.

In the motion, attorneys said O’Bannon was standing with his back facing Nash when she picked up a large bottle of alcohol, grabbed his clothing with her left hand, and then lunged over and struck him over the head with the bottle twice.

Attorneys also said the video shows Nash forcing her way on stage where O’Bannon had been standing, where she “continued to shout, gesture aggressively, and advance towards O’ Bannon.”

The video showed Nash pushing past security guards and physically attacked O’Bannon a second time before he fired his weapon, according to the motion.

Attorneys argued O’Bannon’s use of force was to protect himself from Nash as she had physically attacked him two times that night.

The Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office said a hearing for the motion is scheduled for July 25, and a ruling will follow after that date.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

