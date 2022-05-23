Fired LMPD homicide detective’s cases not all reassigned three months later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former LMPD homicide detective, Christopher Palombi, was fired after being accused of threatening to kill some of his coworkers in February.

Five of the 17 cases he was investigating at the time have not been reassigned to a new detective, according to LMPD.

Ashley Smith told WAVE News no one is working to solve her fiancé, Terry Smith’s case because a new detective has yet to take over.

Terry was shot and killed last September while driving to work on I-265.

“When we do call the detectives for answers, we’re told we don’t have anyone assigned yet, basically stop calling, we’ll call you, it’s going to take months before we get anyone assigned,” Ashley said.

Twelve of Palombi’s cases have been reassigned to new detectives, however, having a detective investigating still doesn’t bring peace of mind for Antonia Lucas’ mother.

Lucas, 21, was on her way to a hair appointment Dec. 31, 2020 when her family tracked her phone and found her dead underneath 23-year-old Daniel Key Jr.’s body in a stranger’s car in Smoketown.

“Every day you think that you’re going to talk to her, and that I’ve had a bad dream and that she’s going to come through that door, but I’m finally coming to the realization that she’s not going to come through that door again,” Lucas’ mother said.

Lucas’ mother told WAVE News communication with LMPD has improved since the new detective took over following Palombi’s firing, however, she still feels the same amount of grief she did the day her daughter was murdered.

“I’ll never be the same,” Lucas’ mother said. “One parent that had lost their child told me the day this happened, ‘My life stopped the day this happened,’ and in a sense I truly agree with that. And until I find out whoever did this to my daughter, and I get to meet them in the courtroom and see them in the courtroom, I think we’ll all just be numb.”

LMPD did not explain why five of Palombi’s former cases have not been reassigned, or how long it could take to find new detectives.

